Warm weekend ahead | 10/20 PM

Warm weather this weekend
By Lauren Brand and Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! As we head into our weekend, temperatures will continue to rise into the lower 90s. Saturday will have a high of 91 degrees. Southerly winds will not be overly strong and will be between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will also get up into the 90s, and those winds will be on the stronger side coming out of the south at 10-20 miles per hour. We will see gusts in the mid 30s throughout the day.

Rain chances will increase going into this upcoming week. Monday will stay dry for the most part, but we could see some showers in the north Texas region into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures won’t be as high as the weekend, and we should only get up to 84 degrees. For Monday, there is a 10% chance of rain. Tuesday these chance will increase to 50%. These showers will be very widespread, and we are still gathering the details on timing and location. Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Wednesday will have even cooler temperatures with a high of 76 degrees. Those rain chances will decrease and become more scattered. A second wave of rain is expected into Thursday morning. Rain will be heavy at times, but this should mainly be in the morning hours. Temperatures will be very similar to Wednesday, and the rain chances should keep us in those mid 70s. Friday will have some lingering showers in the morning, but by the afternoon hours we should be nice and dry.

Hope everyone is having a great Friday!

-Lauren Brand and Lexie Walker

