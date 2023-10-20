Weekend Warm Up: Spooky events for a scare this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are a lot of events taking place this weekend and KSWO is going to summarize the big events before you get into the weekend.

Ghosts and ghouls will be walking the streets of Fort Fill this Saturday, Oct. 21, during the base’s “Basement of terror.” This Haunted Basement features eight rooms and scare zones.

You must be 16 and older to enter and if you’re under 16, you must have an adult with you. The haunted house is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a cost of $10 per person.

But if you’re scared of going outside and being caught by a ghost then you can stay inside and have them come to you with a Halloween movie marathon.

Viridian Coffee Co. will be playing the first Hocus Pocus movie at 5 p.m. this weekend. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

These aren’t the only events going on this weekend. If you’re looking for more frights and fun just visit our community calendar.

