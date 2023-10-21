Expert Connections
12th Annual Fires Chapter AUSA 2023 Care Providers Banquet takes place Friday evening in Lawton

In the evening on Friday, Oct. 20, the 12th Annual Fires Chapter AUSA 2023 Care Providers Banquet is held.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the evening on Friday, Oct. 20, the 12th Annual Fires Chapter AUSA 2023 Care Providers Banquet is held.

Joining 7News to discuss the banquet with things such as their background, I Am Stem, the future of STEM and being the award-winning guest of honor is Bernita Taylor from MIGHT Community Development & Resource Center, and Dr. Natalie S. King, Founder and Executive Director of I Am STEM.

