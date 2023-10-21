Dallas Cowboys mobile museum makes stop in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Dallas Cowboys may be based out of Texas, but that didn’t stop fans right here in Oklahoma from lining up to see Cowboys memorabilia with the mobile museum.

The museum made a stop today at the Walmart in Northwest Lawton.

That’s where they had all sorts of novelties, like Super Bowl rings, trophies, and other miscellaneous pieces of Cowboy’s history, plus a team hall of fame.

The Driver of the museum says that outside of a specific sponsorship, this is the first time he knows of that the museum made a stop in Oklahoma.

“Hopefully we can do this every year, it’s awesome,” said senior distributor sales executive, Ben Decker. “It’s great to see the fans dress up and support Miller Lite and Vizzy with our Cowboy’s packaging, so it’s pretty neat.”

“It’s fun, I’m in different cities and I get to see a lot of different ways that the fans interact,” stated driver, Brian Sperry. “Places that you wouldn’t think are cowboy fans, like I wouldn’t ever thought we’d be coming to Oklahoma, but then I had a line before the thing even opened up, with people wanting to get in and take pictures and stuff.”

The mobile museum makes a stop Saturday in Stillwater, and on Sunday they’ll be in Oklahoma City.

