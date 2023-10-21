Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill sees more than 200 graduates Friday

"B" Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 200 trainees donned their black beret for the first time Friday on Fort Sill and are now officially recognized as soldiers.

They graduated from basic training Friday afternoon on the polo field.

They graduated alongside their battle buddies from B Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery.

They’ll now head to additional schooling from jobs ranging from field and air artillery, to medical and so much more!

A special round of applause for Friday’s honor graduate.

PFC Gerald Samborn
Hailing all the way from Midway in Georgia, Private First Class Gerald Sanborn graduated with honors, and will now be heading to AIT to become a Field Artillery Fire Control Specialist.

