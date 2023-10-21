Warm and dry weekend, but rain chances return next week | 10/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unseasonably warm temperatures return today across the region, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the warm and dry conditions, the fire risk is slightly elevated across portions of western north Texas and southwest Oklahoma. Humidity values are expected to only be in the teens, which is very dry. This threat will continue into tomorrow, as warm and dry conditions will persist. Temperatures overnight will cool down into the 50s and 60s under clearing skies.

Sunday will be a mirror image of today, with temps in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph, elevating any associated fire risk.

Looking ahead at next week, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into the week, eventually balancing out back to around average by midweek. By Monday evening, rain chances will start increasing from south to north, eventually becoming widespread by Tuesday. There will likely be multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms; however, the forecast is highly uncertain due to variations in timing and location. Overall, peak rain chances will come Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming isolated by the end of the week.

