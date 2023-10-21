Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm and dry weekend, but rain chances return next week | 10/21 AM

Warm and Dry Weekend, but Rain Chances Return Next Week | 10/21 AM
By Dylan Strilko
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unseasonably warm temperatures return today across the region, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the warm and dry conditions, the fire risk is slightly elevated across portions of western north Texas and southwest Oklahoma. Humidity values are expected to only be in the teens, which is very dry. This threat will continue into tomorrow, as warm and dry conditions will persist. Temperatures overnight will cool down into the 50s and 60s under clearing skies.

Sunday will be a mirror image of today, with temps in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph, elevating any associated fire risk.

Looking ahead at next week, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into the week, eventually balancing out back to around average by midweek. By Monday evening, rain chances will start increasing from south to north, eventually becoming widespread by Tuesday. There will likely be multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms; however, the forecast is highly uncertain due to variations in timing and location. Overall, peak rain chances will come Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming isolated by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Scene of the shooting
OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest

Latest News

Warm weather this weekend
Warm weekend ahead | 10/20 PM
Warm weather this weekend
Warm weather this weekend | 10/20PM
An unseasonably warm weekend is ahead | 10/20 AM
An unseasonably warm weekend is ahead | 10/20 AM
We’re looking at another night of mostly clear skies and light winds
A worsening drought update with widespread, heavy rain possible next week | 10/19PM