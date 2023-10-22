Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city

Police in the Texas Panhandle say a man was killed and three other people were injured when multiple people pulled guns and shots were fired during a fight in a small city in the Texas Panhandle
(KTTC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (AP) — A man was killed and three other people were injured when multiple people pulled guns and shots were fired during a fight in a small city in the Texas Panhandle, police said Sunday.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday a 911 caller was telling a dispatcher about a disturbance in Borger, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo, when the caller said shots had been fired, police said.

Local media outlets are reporting that the shooting happened at a restaurant.

Police said that officers arriving at the scene found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Police said three people were taken to hospital, where they were in critical but stable condition. One man died at the scene and his identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police have not announced any information on suspects or arrests.

Police in Borger, which has a population of about 12,000, said they believe it was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the community.

Most Read

Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
The Dallas Cowboys Mobile Museum made a stop in Lawton Friday
Dallas Cowboys mobile museum makes stop in Lawton
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma

Latest News

Houston Astros
Astros try to clinch ALCS in Game 6 against Rangers
Espinoza helps Earthquakes grab playoff berth in 1-1 draw with Austin
US figure skating star Ilia Malinin romps to second straight Skate America title
Dallas steamrolls Galaxy 4-1 to earn spot in postseason