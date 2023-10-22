Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar theft suspect
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
The Dallas Cowboys Mobile Museum made a stop in Lawton Friday
Dallas Cowboys mobile museum makes stop in Lawton
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma

Latest News

Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and...
Breaking stigmas around mental health: Comanche Nation hosts first annual harm reduction fair
Rain chances throughout most of the week and a cool down the following weekend
Rain chances throughout most of the week | 10/22 PM
The event raised a little over $12,000.
Cameron University hosts ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and...
Breaking stigmas around mental health: Comanche Nation hosts first annual harm reduction fair