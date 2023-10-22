Arvest Bank makes large donation to Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank announced a $50,000 donation to the Cameron University Banking Institute.

In a press release Thursday, the bank pledged the money to help fund the university’s banking and finance certification program.

This support will span over the next two years for students looking to earn a certificate of banking and finance. This includes five courses to help students receive education to fill entry-level banking positions.

Current financial institution employees will also have the chance to work towards the certification.

