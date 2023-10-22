Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arvest Bank makes large donation to Cameron University

The bank pledged the money fund the university's banking and finance certification program.
The bank pledged the money fund the university's banking and finance certification program.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank announced a $50,000 donation to the Cameron University Banking Institute.

In a press release Thursday, the bank pledged the money to help fund the university’s banking and finance certification program.

This support will span over the next two years for students looking to earn a certificate of banking and finance. This includes five courses to help students receive education to fill entry-level banking positions.

Current financial institution employees will also have the chance to work towards the certification.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar theft suspect
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
The Dallas Cowboys Mobile Museum made a stop in Lawton Friday
Dallas Cowboys mobile museum makes stop in Lawton
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma

Latest News

Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and...
Breaking stigmas around mental health: Comanche Nation hosts first annual harm reduction fair
Rain chances throughout most of the week and a cool down the following weekend
Rain chances throughout most of the week | 10/22 PM
The event raised a little over $12,000.
Cameron University hosts ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’
Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and...
Breaking stigmas around mental health: Comanche Nation hosts first annual harm reduction fair
The event raised a little over $12,000.
Cameron University hosts ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’