Breaking stigmas around mental health: Comanche Nation hosts first annual harm reduction fair

Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and mental health, along with harm reduction kits.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation hosted their first annual Harm Reduction Fair Saturday afternoon.

There was a little something for the entire family, including nontribal community members.

Different booths offered information to help break stigmas surrounding drug addiction and mental health, along with harm reduction kits.

The event kicked off Red Ribbon Week. Its organizer, Anthony Monoessy said it’s all about keeping the community well-informed.

“A lot of our people are misled, they have misinterpretation of information that we try to provide,” Monoessy said. “This gives them an opportunity to come out of all tribes within our area. It gives them an opportunity to come out and pick up some information on what to be aware of, and what to look out for within our community.

The fair was followed by the third annual Red Road Warrior Monster Run, which offered participants a choice between a 5K or one mile course.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

