Pet of The Week

Cameron University hosts ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’

The event raised a little over $12,000.
By Anthony Winn, Tarra Bates and Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several hundred people started off their Saturday morning at Cameron University for a walk to end Alzheimer’s.

Purple was the color of the day as vendors, volunteers and supporters heard all the statistics for those either diagnosed with the disease or Dementia -- along with the number of family and caregivers.

The event raised a little over $12,000.

Organizer Kat Funakai said all the money goes towards necessary research to someday bring about a cure.

“Obviously, lots of research is being put into it.,” she said. “That’s where our money goes ultimately is to help with researching and providing information for caregivers or for those that have might been diagnosed recently.”

Participants held a flower ceremony during the event to represent those who have died, live with or care for someone with the disease.

7News Anchor Tarra Bates shared her story of losing her father to Alzheimer’s as she emceed the event. While organizers didn’t reach their fundraising goal of $45,000, they are still looking for donations, you can find that link here.

