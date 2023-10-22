Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton convenience store owner is turning to the community for help finding the person who stole the store’s charity donation jar earlier during the week.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking over to the counter of Mark’s Convenience Store around 2 a.m. on Monday, October 16th.

He then scans the store, grabs the jar and walks away.

The owner said he then saw the suspect and three others get into a white pickup truck.

He has filed a police report to catch the suspect, anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.

