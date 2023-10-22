Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton convenience store owner is turning to the community for help finding the person who stole the store’s charity donation jar earlier during the week.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking over to the counter of Mark’s Convenience Store around 2 a.m. on Monday, October 16th.

He then scans the store, grabs the jar and walks away.

The owner said he then saw the suspect and three others get into a white pickup truck.

He has filed a police report to catch the suspect, anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
Scene of the shooting
OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest

Latest News

The court's "Think Pink" program was built in 2017 and has grown every year since.
Menes Court #164 presents CCMH imaging center with $1000 donation
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week | 10/21 PM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect
The court's "Think Pink" program was built in 2017 and has grown every year since.
Menes Court #164 presents CCMH imaging center with $1000 donation