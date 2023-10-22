Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Menes Court #164 presents CCMH imaging center with $1000 donation

The court's "Think Pink" program was built in 2017 and has grown every year since.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In observance of breast cancer awareness month, Menes Court #164 donated $1,000 to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s imaging center.

The Court built their “Think Pink” program back in 2017. Each year since then, its members have raised money for the initiative with one goal in mind: giving back.

Last year, the court toured the imaging center to see what their donations were put towards.

Honorary Past Commandress, Kimry Hawkins shared her feelings on seeing the group’s efforts make a positive difference.

”It means the world to me because my mother died of breast cancer at age 49,” Hawkins explained. “So it’s truly important for me to give back, and the members also have family members that have either survivors, as well as people that have passed away from cancer.”

Their efforts have only grown since the start of the initiative.

Hawkins said their first ever donation back in 2017 was $225. She added that their dream has only deepened their connection with the community.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma
Scene of the shooting
OSBI identifies Frederick shooting victim and suspect
Wells is facing charges, including assault and battery on a Lawton Police Officer, as well as...
Texas man allegedly bites LPD officer’s head
Photo of Anthony Montoya pictured above.
Anthony Montoya’s family speaks out following homicide arrest

Latest News

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week | 10/21 PM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar thief suspect
The court's "Think Pink" program was built in 2017 and has grown every year since.
Menes Court #164 presents CCMH imaging center with $1000 donation