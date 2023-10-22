Menes Court #164 presents CCMH imaging center with $1000 donation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In observance of breast cancer awareness month, Menes Court #164 donated $1,000 to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s imaging center.

The Court built their “Think Pink” program back in 2017. Each year since then, its members have raised money for the initiative with one goal in mind: giving back.

Last year, the court toured the imaging center to see what their donations were put towards.

Honorary Past Commandress, Kimry Hawkins shared her feelings on seeing the group’s efforts make a positive difference.

”It means the world to me because my mother died of breast cancer at age 49,” Hawkins explained. “So it’s truly important for me to give back, and the members also have family members that have either survivors, as well as people that have passed away from cancer.”

Their efforts have only grown since the start of the initiative.

Hawkins said their first ever donation back in 2017 was $225. She added that their dream has only deepened their connection with the community.

