Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain chances throughout most of the week | 10/22 PM

Rain chances throughout most of the week with a cool down the following weekend
By Lauren Brand
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday Texoma! Tonight, those winds will start to pick up and we could see some gusts in the upper 20s. This is all from Tropical Storm Norma, and this low pressure system will create enough of a disturbance in the atmosphere to bring some rain chances into our area. Monday morning should be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Southerly winds will be between 10 to 20 mph. Monday evening is when we start to see some rain and continue into Tuesday morning. This is the type of week to keep an umbrella in the car and wear those rainboots.

Tuesday’s rain will last the majority of the day and we won’t see a break until later in the evening. Since we haven’t seen much rain in the past two weeks, flooding won’t be as much of an issue with the first wave of rain on Tuesday. Wednesday, however, will have more of a chance to see flash flooding. Remember, if you cannot see how deep a puddle or standing water is, it is never a good idea to drive through it. In terms of how much rain we could see, we are estimating between 1-3″ of rain. The models right now want to put more rain than that, but we are sticking with below that amount.

The rest of the week could see rain, but the chances remain on the lower side. We should get a break in the clouds heading into Thursday, but this will be short lived. By the following weekend, we have a potential for a decent cool down. A trough will allow arctic air to pass through the plains, but in terms of exact temperatures we are still too far out to say. It also depends on how far south this trough will move. We should still see a cool down, nonetheless.

Hope everyone has a great week!

- 7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
Convenience store owner looks to identify donation jar theft suspect
Phillip Koons, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency after a...
Community reacts to Ringling football coach criminal charges
The Dallas Cowboys Mobile Museum made a stop in Lawton Friday
Dallas Cowboys mobile museum makes stop in Lawton
Drug Kingpin Sentenced
Sentenced California drug kingpin had meth operation in Oklahoma

Latest News

Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week
Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week | 10/21 PM
Warm and dry this weekend, but rain chances increase next week.
Warm and dry weekend, but rain chances return next week | 10/21 AM
Warm weather this weekend
Warm weekend ahead | 10/20 PM