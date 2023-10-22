Rain chances throughout most of the week | 10/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday Texoma! Tonight, those winds will start to pick up and we could see some gusts in the upper 20s. This is all from Tropical Storm Norma, and this low pressure system will create enough of a disturbance in the atmosphere to bring some rain chances into our area. Monday morning should be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Southerly winds will be between 10 to 20 mph. Monday evening is when we start to see some rain and continue into Tuesday morning. This is the type of week to keep an umbrella in the car and wear those rainboots.

Tuesday’s rain will last the majority of the day and we won’t see a break until later in the evening. Since we haven’t seen much rain in the past two weeks, flooding won’t be as much of an issue with the first wave of rain on Tuesday. Wednesday, however, will have more of a chance to see flash flooding. Remember, if you cannot see how deep a puddle or standing water is, it is never a good idea to drive through it. In terms of how much rain we could see, we are estimating between 1-3″ of rain. The models right now want to put more rain than that, but we are sticking with below that amount.

The rest of the week could see rain, but the chances remain on the lower side. We should get a break in the clouds heading into Thursday, but this will be short lived. By the following weekend, we have a potential for a decent cool down. A trough will allow arctic air to pass through the plains, but in terms of exact temperatures we are still too far out to say. It also depends on how far south this trough will move. We should still see a cool down, nonetheless.

- 7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

