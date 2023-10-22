Warmer weekend, but cooler temperatures to arrive with rain chances this upcoming week | 10/21 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! As we go further into the evening, temperatures will continue to drop, but they will only drop into the lower 60s. If you are heading to church tomorrow morning you may need a light jacket, but it will be a layers kind of day. Temperatures will quickly warm back up into the lower 90s. You will want to try to do any activities tomorrow because this upcoming week we have multiple chances for some rain. Sunday evening and into the early morning hours will be pretty gusty. Don’t be surprised to see some gusts in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will have a high of 84 degrees with winds coming out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Some of the gusty conditions will linger but they won’t be as strong. We will have partly cloudy skies in the morning, but has the rain enters the region it will bring more clouds along with it. Monday evening into Tuesday morning we should start to see some of that rain. It will be heavy at times, but we are still looking into the severity and timing of this system. Tuesday has a 70% chance of rain and this will continue throughout the majority of the day.

Wednesday, we should see another round of rain come through the area. The high for Wednesday will only get up to 76 degrees due to the rain and cloud cover. These rain chances will linger into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon those rain chances should have exited the area leaving behind a higher humidity. The next couple of days should remain in the mid 70s.

Hope everyone is having a relaxing weekend!

-Lauren Brand

