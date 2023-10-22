Widespread Rain Likely This Week | 10/22 AM

Expert Connections
By Dylan Strilko
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures will stay well above average for today with overcast skies. High temperatures across the region will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the south this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph. Gusty winds combined with low humidity levels will elevate the fire risk across western Oklahoma. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s as moisture starts to build in from the south.

Rain chances will start to increase across north Texas tomorrow afternoon. This activity should stay along and south of the Red River for most of the evening, before eventually pushing north into Oklahoma. Widespread rain is expected for Tuesday and even into Wednesday morning. Generally, we are expecting 2-3 inches of rain; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially in SW Oklahoma. Temperatures tomorrow will stay on the warm side (mid to upper 80s) but gusty winds will continue throughout the week. By Tuesday, the temperatures will trend downward for the remainder of the week.

There still appears to be some inconsistencies with the models as far as location and timing. One model suggests a Tuesday widespread rain event, while others are pushing it more into Wednesday. At this time, confidence is higher in a Tuesday event, but storm activity will likely be ongoing Wednesday morning as well. Flooding will be a concern, especially along the I-44 corridor.

Enjoy your Sunday morning!

- 7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

