Multiple waves of rain in the forecast this week | 10/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! The main weather story this week will be multiple waves of rainfall. While we have a good idea of the forecast, rain chances will evolve based on what happens the previous day. Let’s walk through the day by day forecast of what we expect as of this morning.

Starting with today, we will be dry in the morning hours, but rain chances will return to Texoma this afternoon/evening. This rain will be in the area until tomorrow afternoon before it exits the area. It will be widespread rainfall, so we expect most of the area to get some measurable rain. While there is a chance for some lightning and thunder, the biggest concern will be localized flooding. We expect a good portion of Texoma to get at least an inch of rainfall from this wave of rain, but some localized areas may get over 2 inches of rainfall. Temperatures today will reach the low 80s.

Wave number two of rain will enter Texoma early Wednesday morning. This rain will have a similar risk with flooding as the main concern, but there is a low severe weather risk as well. The flooding risk will be higher on Wednesday due to the ground being saturated from the rain we get today. Another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will be possible across the majority of Texoma. Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Wednesday.

We will get a break from rain for a day on Thursday, and we may even see the return of sunshine. Temperatures will bounce back into the low 80s for afternoon highs.

A third wave of rain is expected this weekend, but the details of this are fuzzy. This weekend’s rain will be associated with a strong cold front slowly moving through the area, which will create multiple days of rainfall in the area. We will keep you updated on the more specific details as we get closer to the weekend. The cold front is on track to finally make its way through the area Sunday night, and much cooler air will be in the area for Halloween day.

Have a great week!

