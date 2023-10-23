Pecan Creek VFD hosts ‘scary Christmas’ fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department held a special fundraiser Saturday morning to help raise money for some of its everyday necessities.

Supporters gathered at the firehouse where they had the option to shop with several local vendors.

The theme “Scary Christmas” brought together a few different holidays and featured both food and fun.

Debbie Myers is a volunteer Firefighter Medical responder, she says the department is in especially in need of gear for its new comers.

”There’s dates on the jackets, there’s dates on the pants that says do not use it after this date,” Myers explained. “So we do need new gear for the firefighters boots.. the rope rescue here they already expected out its over $4,000.”

If you missed the event, Myers added the department is always taking donations.

