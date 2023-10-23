Spooky Tales: The ghosts of Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is the setting for many people’s spooky tales. A lot of them claim to have encountered ghosts.

”They’re here. Just come up here when there’s not a lot of people here and they’ll probably come,” said Patriot Club Bartender, Hannah Anderle.

Fort Sill’s Public Affairs Officer shared her story.

”I was working late on a project and.. I heard [the doors] shut and I heard stomping through the hallways, and I heard doors slam,” Marie Pihulic explained. “So I immediately looked out into the parking lot... there were no cars.”

Pihulic’s experience happened at Taylor Hall, a former hospital on post. Her tale is far from the first, or the last.

”I’ve seen shadows of people walking toward the front door, but nobody ever gets to the door,” Anderle said. “I’ve been outside before, no winds, no nothing.. and everything on the shelves just falls down.”

But the ghosts of Fort Sill are apparently no secret.

”It’s like an unspoken thing,” Pihulic said. “We don’t talk about it daily, but when you ask people about their ghost experiences, they have them but they don’t seem scared. It’s one of those things where you just experience it, and it just becomes part of your daily work life.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.