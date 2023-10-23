Tarra Bates voter education tour continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The initiative to encourage Lawton residents to hit the polls is still in full effect.

7News’ Tarra Bates traveled to two more churches expressing the seriousness of getting out and voting.

Pastor Davison Virgil of St. John Missionary Baptist Church said voting causes an impact on local politics and is more than just a chore.

”Voting for us is very important because most politics is local,” he said. “It is how we have an impact on what happens in our community, so it is important that we get out and vote not just because it is something to do but because it is an important thing to do.”

Pastor Willie Tiller Jr. of Union Baptist Church said he believes voting is an important way to honor those who came before him.

“The blood sweat and sacrifice of ancestors who marched, who sacrificed life basically and the happiness of life to see that generations like mine and behind us can vote,” he said.

Bates will continue her tour over the next several weeks. Those interested in having her attend their church can reach her via email.

