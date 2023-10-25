ABC Clinic needing help with funding

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”It’llbe a substantial hit on the taxpayer also. The surplus of animals that they are dealing with right now will increase considerably, especially, the cat population, because there is not a low cost spay and neutering location for people to take their animals to,” said Roy Rodrick, Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent.

The Animal Birth Control Clinic, or ABC, may be closing after serving Lawton for thirty-five years, according to it’s founder, Deloris Delluomo. Previously, the clinic would offset most costs by use of grants, but they haven’t applied for any within the last year, believing they had more available funding in the bank. It was only within the last two weeks their accountant determined, somehow, they were almost out of funds.

”Well, basically, as of right now, we’re pretty much going week-by-week. What we make in a week, we try to replenish our supplies, but it’s just gotten to a point where things have sky-rocketed to high,” said Susan Barmettler, the temporary Clinic Administrator for ABC Clinic.

Barmettler says the clinic typically spays and neuters around one hundred cats and dogs each week and that’s just within the forty-eight hours that they perform those surgeries. The vet who drives to Lawton each week from Wichita Falls to perform those surgeries essentially works non-stop while he’s here.

”Eventually, unwanted pet population dynamics are explosive. Without, you know, sterilization of stray cats, before long, you have a problem on hand,” said Kevin Rouillard, the ABC Clinic vet.

According the Barmettler, the costs of pet vaccines, some supplies, and other medications, have almost tripled since covid, but the costs of their services have stayed the same.

”Since covid, I think all the manufacturers with the vaccines and stuff have sky-rocketed their prices, so, basically, it’s tripled pricewise, just to get a vaccine and our prices pretty much stay the same, because we are a non-profit and it’s kind of hard for us to charge more, because clients just can’t afford it,“ said Barmettler.

A small stack of donated items sits in one of the clinic rooms, still not enough to make much difference in the current struggles the clinic is facing. Barmettler says that any donations are appreciated and Delluomo asks that if anyone in the community is willing to help them with writing grants, they would deeply appreciate the contribution. With the ABC Clinic being a non-profit clinic, they hope that they might be able to rely on the community in their time of need.

The ABC Clinic is looking for anyone who has experience with grant writing to be able to help them. If you are interested please go by the clinic at 85 NE 20th Street.

