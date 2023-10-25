Absentee ballot request deadline for Nov. 14 election is fast approaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The upcoming Nov. 14, 2023 elections are fast approaching and so is the deadline to receive an absentee ballot.

A couple of different elections are being held on that day, Nov. 14, including the runoff election for the Lawton City Council Ward 7 seat. That election is between incumbent Onreka Johnson and challenger Sherene L. Williams.

Other elections include school bond elections for Hinton Public Schools and Minco Public Schools in Caddo County.

Those within the Hinton Public School district will be able to vote whether to approve of a school bond totaling $32,310,000 for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing, and remodeling school buildings.

The bond will also be used to acquire school furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The full language of the bond proposal is below.

Shall Independent School District Number 161 of Caddo County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Thirty Two Million Three hundred Ten Thousand Dollars ($32,310,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) percentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within ten (10) years from their date?

Residents within the Minco Public School District will be voting on Nov. 14, whether to approve a bond of $22,530,000 to be used for constructing and repairing school buildings. The bond will also be used to obtain school furniture and equipment.

You can find the exact language to this bond proposal below.

Shall Independent School District Number 2 of Caddo County, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Twenty Two Million Five Hundred Thirty Thousand Dollars ($22,530,000) to be issued in one or more series to provide funds for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in such District sufficient to pay the interest on such bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest not to exceed the rate of ten (10%) percentum per annum, payable semi-annually and to become due serially within ten (10) years from their date?

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 14 elections is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Those wishing to vote by way of an absentee ballot can request one by using the OK Voter Portal here.

