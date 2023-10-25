City of Lawton encouraging use of self service access portal

Expert Connections
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton upgraded its Citizen and Vendor Self Service Access Portals last Friday, Oct. 20, and said there still seems to be some confusion from people trying to get their permits.

Officials with the city are encouraging people to go to the city’s website and access their forms there to be digitally processed.

Permits for their licenses and stickers are all accessed through the portal now, so officials said there’s no need to send a separate email.

“They’re able to submit for all of their RVs and boat tags and everything, those vehicles that require stickers, they can either come into the office to pick those up once it’s been approved or we can stick those in the mail if they just give us a call and ask us to mail them,” Charlotte Brown, Community Services and Planning Director said.

Cash will be accepted during this time, but anyone going to City Hall to pay their bills in person will need to bring a copy of their bill.

