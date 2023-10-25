Expert Connections
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles

The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you could face a fine starting at a thousand dollars.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stop at a red light, stop at a stop sign, follow the speed limit, always wear a seat belt. These are just some of the laws that drivers must abide by everyday.

One of those laws involves emergency vehicles. The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on Nov. 1, and if you fail to move over, you could face a fine starting at $1,000.

Jerry Wade from Wade’s Driving Schools says he completely understands why they are enforcing this law.

“They wouldn’t make it a safety law or rule if it’s not going to help people from having accidents,” said Wade. “You just have to abide by the rules.”

It is also considered an endangerment according to the state law if you do not move for emergency vehicles. Rayana Fleming is a paramedic for Kirks EMS who says when driving an emergency vehicle, they are focused on getting to their destination. She also talks about what to do in a situation like this.

“The safest thing to do with this law coming out is to move all the way over to the right turn, your hazards on, that’s alerting the other vehicles that, ‘Hey, something is going on,’ and then they will see us with the lights and sometimes the chain follows and they all go to the right,” Fleming explained.

While these laws are in place to protect us as drivers and workers, it is always best to abide by the law.

