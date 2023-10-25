Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Fish-or-Treat’ gives Medicine Park Aquarium a Halloween twist

The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting a “Fish-or-Treat” event on Oct. 28!
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting a “Fish-or-Treat” event on Oct. 28!

The aquarium will host trick-or-treaters for the event.

It’s open to all ages, where candy collectors can play games for prizes and take part in a handful of fun events.

It’s a bring-your-own-bag event, where costumes are encouraged.

“We really look forward to it,” said the aquarium’s executive director, Rainette Rowland. “Our staff members all enjoy looking forward to it. We’ve got extra creepy crawlies here at our creepy crawly exhibits and educate the public about them and bring out a few of our snakes and some of our scarier critters that we have.”

The 6th Annual Fish-or-Treat festivities are included with the price of admission on Saturday, Oct. 28 and it runs from 1 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

Trick or treating
Weekend Warm Up 10/27
Fort Sill’s scariest attraction is making its spooky comeback Friday.
Fort Sill hosts ‘Basement of Terror’ for Halloween season
Community Conversations: Lawton Community Fall Festival taking place Oct. 28
Community Conversations: Lawton Community Fall Festival takes place Oct. 28
Community Conversations: Lawton Community Fall Festival taking place Oct. 28
Community Conversations: Lawton Community Fall Festival taking place Oct. 28
The Cache community is coming together for a wrestling tournament.
Second Jon Zerzavy Takedown Tournament takes place Saturday