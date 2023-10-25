‘Fish-or-Treat’ gives Medicine Park Aquarium a Halloween twist

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hosting a “Fish-or-Treat” event on Oct. 28!

The aquarium will host trick-or-treaters for the event.

It’s open to all ages, where candy collectors can play games for prizes and take part in a handful of fun events.

It’s a bring-your-own-bag event, where costumes are encouraged.

“We really look forward to it,” said the aquarium’s executive director, Rainette Rowland. “Our staff members all enjoy looking forward to it. We’ve got extra creepy crawlies here at our creepy crawly exhibits and educate the public about them and bring out a few of our snakes and some of our scarier critters that we have.”

The 6th Annual Fish-or-Treat festivities are included with the price of admission on Saturday, Oct. 28 and it runs from 1 to 5 p.m.

