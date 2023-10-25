Lawton Arts and Humanities seeks nominations for 2023 Lawton Cultural Awards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Department has announced it is taking nominations for the 2023 Lawton Cultural Awards.

Since 1971, Lawton has recognized people who make outstanding contributions to the city’s cultural life.

The organization is taking nominations for citizens, educators and businesses in the arts and humanities. Anyone can submit a nomination with categories including performance, creative writing and visual arts.

The Art Purchase Competition will run at the same time where artists can submit their work, which will be chosen to present to the winners of the Cultural Awards.

The cash prize for three pieces for the Art Purchase Competition is $900.

The deadline for nominations for art submissions is Nov. 3.

You can visit swokarts.com for more information.

