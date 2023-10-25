Expert Connections
Lawton man allegedly caught setting fire at house 2 different times

A Lawton man faces charges of arson for allegedly starting a fire multiple times at a house on Bell Avenue.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces charges of arson for allegedly starting a fire multiple times at a house on Bell Avenue.

Lucas Christon faces charges of arson in the fourth degree, malicious injury to property and more than 10 years in jail.

According to court documents, earlier this month, a fire was lit inside a dog house located next to a home.

Documents also allege that Christon admitted he did it through text message to the homeowner’s daughter.

The next day, a second fire was lit in the alleyway next to the same home. Witnesses told investigators that Christon lit a shirt on fire and threw it over their fence.

Video footage allegedly caught Christian in the act of lighting the second fire.

He’s in jail on a $50,000 bond.

