Museum of the Western Prairie to present Greer County’s history through music

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be a special presentation of music of Greer County’s history on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Museum of the Western Prairie will host that presentation on a special pump organ.

“Going to Church in Old Greer County” will introduce guests to traditions from the pioneer days of the county.

The presentation will include a history of early-day churches in Southwest Oklahoma, and will include hymns played on the organ.

The event is free and open to the public.

