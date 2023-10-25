Museum of the Western Prairie to present Greer County’s history through music

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be a special presentation of music of Greer County’s history on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Museum of the Western Prairie will host that presentation on a special pump organ.

“Going to Church in Old Greer County” will introduce guests to traditions from the pioneer days of the county.

The presentation will include a history of early-day churches in Southwest Oklahoma, and will include hymns played on the organ.

The event is free and open to the public.

