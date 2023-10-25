Rain will end overnight, Thursday will be a warm and muggy day | 10/25PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Buckle up Texoma, we have a very busy 7-day forecast to talk about. While rain is still on radar this afternoon, conditions are expected to clear overnight with most of the precip ending between 3-6AM. Clouds will stick around for some of part of the night with temperatures falling to the mid 60s by morning. Areas south/east of I-44 could pick up an additional inch, maybe two in the heaviest of showers.

Thursday will be warm and muggy! We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s and 70s! Enjoy the warm weather now because winter-like temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday (I’ll talk about that a little further down). South winds tomorrow at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Skies on Friday will be mostly cloudy for southeastern counties with mostly sunny skies for northwestern counties. All in all, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60s. There’s an isolated chance that some counties (especially towards the southeast) could see some showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Morning temperatures in the low 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Rain chances increase again on Saturday however the best chance for precipitation will be on Sunday as widespread rain appears likely. Morning temperatures in the low 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s. For Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light north to east at 5 to 15mph.

Another cold front and reinforcement of cold air will push in on Sunday. We’re looking at temperatures to start the day in the 40s with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. With north winds sustained at 15 to 15mph and gusts in the low 40s, wind chills will likely be in the 20s for most locations. Precipitation and colder temperatures could result in some mixing of the precipitation but I don’t think it will amount to anything and we’ll see a cold rain for Sunday.

Rain chances end later in the evening with morning temperatures staying in the mid 20s to low 30s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures these days will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Long story short, it’s about to be cold and now is the time to find all the winter gear to stay warm!

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.