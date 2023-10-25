Second Jon Zerzavy Takedown Tournament takes place Saturday

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache community is coming together for a wrestling tournament, but on Saturday, it’s more than just another sporting event, it’s remembering a Cache wrestler who tragically lost his life last year.

The 1st Jon Zerzavy Takedown Tournament took place in 2022, just a month after Jon passed away as a result of a crash.

This year, they’re making it bigger and better.

One of the organizers tells us the entire city of Cache rallies behind the event and, when the community is together, their support can move mountains.

“Two years ago, one of our little wrestlers was taken from us tragically. We just wanted to keep his name alive and keep his name going,” said Cache Wrestling Booster Club President, Justin McCracken. “I started coaching Jon when he was four years old. That was his favorite sport. So me as his coach, and coaching him, and it being his favorite sport, I wanted to keep his name going in that sport.”

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Cache High School Gym. It begins with a fun run at 7 a.m. and wrestlers take to the mat around 10 a.m.

There will also be an Indian Taco dinner fundraiser held at 10:30 a.m.

It’ll cost $5 to spectate the tournament.

