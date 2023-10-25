Expert Connections
Stephens Co. man plays escape artist during attempted arrest in Waurika

A man on probation out of Stephens County for several weapon and drug charges is now in custody there.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man on probation out of Stephens County for several weapon and drug charges is now facing even more charges, this time out of Jefferson County.

According to court documents, a probation officer requested Johnny Duncan’s arrest earlier in October.

When officers arrived at the Waurika home he was believed to be staying at, they were directed to Duncan’s bedroom, which was reportedly blocked by a dresser, the documents state.

While authorities tried getting in, Duncan allegedly took off from the window.

He was arrested a short time later in a nearby creek.

A search of Duncan’s room uncovered a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, documents state. Police also allegedly found a mature marijuana plant in the creek where he was arrested.

He’s now facing charges of possessing a firearm after felony conviction, possession of CDS and paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

