U.S. Representative Tom Cole reacts to election of new House Speaker

The election ends a saga of more than three weeks as the GOP cycled through three other nominees.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson is the new Speaker of the House.

His election ends a saga of more than three weeks as the GOP cycled through three other nominees.

Johnson earned 220 votes, drawing unanimous Republican support.

In a statement, Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole praised the Speaker-elect, saying in part,

“A principled Louisianan, he has a plan to finish the House’s work and secure the southern border. I have full faith in his ability to lead this body and look forward to working with him.”

