Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: holiday events are on the horizon

During the conversation, Fort Sill’s remaining Halloween events, their annual Turkey Run, and a Veteran’s Day concert were discussed.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Destany Fuller
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It has been a busy week for Fort Sill as we head into Halloween weekend, but that’s not all that’s in store as the rest of the holidays aren’t too far behind.

Virginia Aid from Fort Sill joined Destany Fuller in the studio to tell us about what’s coming to keep our calendars booked.

During the conversation, Fort Sill’s remaining Halloween events, their annual Turkey Run, and a Veteran’s Day concert were discussed.

To learn about those events and even more, watch the conversation above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation
Subscribe to KSWO’s YouTube Page
Oklahoma lawmakers say they are confident despite low student reading scores
Michelin Ardmore
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production
Weekend Warmup: More spooky events happening in Texoma