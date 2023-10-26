Expert Connections
Buzz Flabiano makes field goal with 4 seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34

Buzz Flabiano made a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Buzz Flabiano made a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34 on Wednesday night.

UTEP trailed 27-13 with 6:14 left in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points to take a 34-27 lead on Kevin Hurley's short touchdown run following James Neal's interception return to the 1-yard line.

UTEP started its final drive with 1:02 left near midfield. Cade McConnell threw a deep pass to Jeremiah Ballard for a 37-yard gain on first down and Deion Hankins ran for 4 yards before UTEP elected to attempt a field goal on second down. After a Sam Houston timeout, Flabiano made his third field goal of the game.

McConnell was 12 of 22 for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception for UTEP (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Hankins carried it 15 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Flabiano also drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to get within 21-13.

Sam Houston (0-8, 0-5) was seeking its first win as a FBS program.

Keegan Shoemaker threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Sam Houston.

