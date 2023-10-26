Community Conversations: Lawton Community Fall Festival takes place Oct. 28

Expert Connections
Pastor Willie Tiller from Union Baptist Church and Pastor Michael Logan from Galilee Missionary Baptist Church joined 7News to discuss the event.
By Billie Hill, Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During today’s Community Conversation, Pastor Willie Tiller from Union Baptist Church and Pastor Michael Logan from Galilee Missionary Baptist Church joined 7News to discuss the upcoming Lawton Community Fall Festival.

The two discuss the importance of the event, what the event will entail and other aspects. You can hear more in the video above!

