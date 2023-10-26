Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is confirming an inmate died in an incident at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Oct. 26, 2023.
An ODOC spokesperson said it started as an inmate-on-inmate assault that resulted in death.
As far as when the death happened, or who the victim is, that information has not yet been released.
ODOC officials said the incident is currently under investigation.
GEO did release a statement regarding the incident.
