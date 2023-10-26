Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is confirming an inmate died in an incident at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Oct. 26, 2023.

An ODOC spokesperson said it started as an inmate-on-inmate assault that resulted in death.

As far as when the death happened, or who the victim is, that information has not yet been released.

ODOC officials said the incident is currently under investigation.

GEO did release a statement regarding the incident.

“We can confirm that on October 26, 2023, staff at the Lawton Correctional Facility were alerted to an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive and was determined to be deceased. We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of all those in our care. The incident is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and we will have no further comment while the investigation is underway.”

