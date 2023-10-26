Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan Regional Hospital hosts Education Expo

The hospital held an Education Expo and invited higher education organizations representing healthcare career opportunities from multiple communities.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Regional Hospital is hoping to get more people trained so they can hire within the community.

The hospital held an Education Expo today, Oct. 26, and invited higher education organizations representing healthcare career opportunities from Duncan, Lawton, Norman, and Ada.

The event, held at the Duncan Regional Hospital Learning Center Complex, was open to high school and college students, along with anyone wishing to further their career in the healthcare industry.

“It is very important because we need to work together to try to help people get connected for opportunities for the future,” Lesa Hefner, Health Career Advisor for Duncan Regional Hospital, said. “And really there is a wide variety of different opportunities available even if you don’t have a four year degree or more.”

Hefner also said it is through outreaches like this that Duncan is able to hire within the community.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Duncan was taken into custody following an alleged escape attempt from authorities.
Stephens Co. man plays escape artist during attempted arrest in Waurika

Latest News

Subscribe to KSWO’s YouTube Page
Oklahoma lawmakers say they are confident despite low student reading scores
Michelin Ardmore
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production
Weekend Warmup: More spooky events happening in Texoma
One of Texoma’s largest employers is ending production in Ardmore, and our Governor said he is...
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production