Duncan Regional Hospital hosts Education Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Regional Hospital is hoping to get more people trained so they can hire within the community.

The hospital held an Education Expo today, Oct. 26, and invited higher education organizations representing healthcare career opportunities from Duncan, Lawton, Norman, and Ada.

The event, held at the Duncan Regional Hospital Learning Center Complex, was open to high school and college students, along with anyone wishing to further their career in the healthcare industry.

“It is very important because we need to work together to try to help people get connected for opportunities for the future,” Lesa Hefner, Health Career Advisor for Duncan Regional Hospital, said. “And really there is a wide variety of different opportunities available even if you don’t have a four year degree or more.”

Hefner also said it is through outreaches like this that Duncan is able to hire within the community.

