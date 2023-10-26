Elm Terrace Apartments still needing management

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An exterminator truck was outside Elm Terrace Apartments today, a sign of hopefully more things to come after learning about their conditions last week. The temporary apartment manager still not in the office when 7News showed up, but a note on the door said he was visiting apartments with the exterminator.

A worker was also cleaning the grounds and picking up trash, but Duncan City Councilman Gene Brown says the community needs to work together to keep the place livable.

”Little things, you know. Everything adds up, you know, if you see litter on the ground, you know, it doesn’t hurt to pick it up. It doesn’t hurt to do that, do your part. You know, don’t just say, well, I didn’t do it and it happen like that,” said Gene Brown, Duncan City Councilman for Ward 4.

The Duncan City Manager Office released the following statement on the apartments Tuesday:

“...in light of the complaint received, Code Enforcement is contacting the property management company to move the inspection date forward to occur as soon as possible, while ensuring that all of the apartments’ residents receive proper notice of the inspection date.”

7News spoke with a few tenants off-camera who worried today’s actions are only to get out of the negative attention the complex is receiving, but Essie Johnson, an Elm Terrace tenant, says the apartments aren’t bad unless you don’t take care of them. She’s lived at Elm Terrace since 2009.

”Only thing with my apartment, it needs painting. I’m a person that like to be patient. I like to think positive, because when you think positive the negativity is not going to come,” said Johnson.

It’s unsure what things might change at the apartments. According to Brown, it should be a community effort to communicate tenant needs and apartment responsibilities, with the city stepping in if those efforts fail.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.