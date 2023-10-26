Formal arraignment scheduled for officers charged in 2021 shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death appeared in court today, Oct. 26.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were in court for a continuation of their preliminary hearing.

The pair are charged with manslaughter in the death of Quadry Sanders.

Today, the preliminary hearing came to a close and the officers’ formal arraignment has been scheduled.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on the morning of Nov 8, 2023.

