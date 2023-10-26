Formal arraignment scheduled for officers charged in 2021 shooting death
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death appeared in court today, Oct. 26.
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were in court for a continuation of their preliminary hearing.
The pair are charged with manslaughter in the death of Quadry Sanders.
Today, the preliminary hearing came to a close and the officers’ formal arraignment has been scheduled.
They are scheduled to appear in court again on the morning of Nov 8, 2023.
