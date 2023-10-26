Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Formal arraignment scheduled for officers charged in 2021 shooting death

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing on Aug. 10, 2023
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing on Aug. 10, 2023(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death appeared in court today, Oct. 26.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were in court for a continuation of their preliminary hearing.

The pair are charged with manslaughter in the death of Quadry Sanders.

Today, the preliminary hearing came to a close and the officers’ formal arraignment has been scheduled.

They are scheduled to appear in court again on the morning of Nov 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Duncan was taken into custody following an alleged escape attempt from authorities.
Stephens Co. man plays escape artist during attempted arrest in Waurika

Latest News

Subscribe to KSWO’s YouTube Page
Oklahoma lawmakers say they are confident despite low student reading scores
Michelin Ardmore
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production
Weekend Warmup: More spooky events happening in Texoma
One of Texoma’s largest employers is ending production in Ardmore, and our Governor said he is...
Governor Stitt reacts to Ardmore’s Michelin Plant ending production