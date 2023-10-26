Fort Sill hosts ‘Basement of Terror’ for Halloween season

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s scariest attraction is making its spooky comeback Friday.

Their Basement of Terror returns Friday & Saturday at the Patriot Club. The club is located at 500 Upton Road on post.

The Basement features eight rooms of terror.

If you plan to come, people 16 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. It’s $10 a person. If you’re looking to do the scare-ing, instead of being the scare-ee, they’re looking for scare actors, makeup artists, and other volunteers.

To volunteer you can call (580) 442-6455.

