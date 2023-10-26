Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jon Pardi inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks (left) inducted Jon Pardi (right) into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday.
Garth Brooks (left) inducted Jon Pardi (right) into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday.(Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Jon Pardi achieved a significant milestone in his career on Tuesday, as he was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by country superstar Garth Brooks.

Pardi became the very first native of California to join the ranks of the Grand Ole Opry, solidifying his place in the heart of the country music tradition and uniting fans from coast to coast.

The journey leading to this occasion began in April when Pardi was performing at the renowned Stagecoach festival in his home state, an event celebrated for showcasing the best artists in country music.

In the middle of his set, the audience was taken by surprise when the Emmy-winning restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri unexpectedly joined Jon on stage. A hush fell over the crowd as Fieri took the microphone and turned the attention to a video screen, where a familiar face appeared. It was none other than the legendary country music icon Alan Jackson.

In this heartwarming message, Alan Jackson extended an invitation, inviting Jon Pardi to join the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member.

Continuing with the theme of being surprised by country legends, Garth Brooks did the honors of officially inducting Jon Pardi as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Welcome to the family, Jon Pardi!

Join us as Jon Pardi is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry!

Posted by Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Pardi is the 226th member of the Grand Ole Opry. His induction will be shown on Opry Live on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. You can watch on Circle Network, available on DISH Ch. 370, stream free on the Circle Now app, livestream on Facebook and YouTube, or tune in on the Circle Country channel via digital streaming partners.

Explore ways to watch at FindCircleNetwork.com.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Duncan was taken into custody following an alleged escape attempt from authorities.
Stephens Co. man plays escape artist during attempted arrest in Waurika

Latest News

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old