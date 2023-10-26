Lawton’s new City Manager on why he accepted the position

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - John Ratliff said becoming the City Manager has allowed him to be more involved in the community, opposed to being Lawton’s previous City Attorney.

“You know as the City Attorney I feel like a lot of times you’re just providing legal advice, so you’re a little bit on the legal side, a little bit divorced sometimes from the operational part about it,” said Ratliff. “When I started getting that feedback from people. I think that was really the moment where I was like, ‘you know I think I could consider this full time.’”

According to Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, Ratliff started the application process around one month ago.

He said a difficult part about hiring is you don’t always know what kind of candidate you’re going to get until they’re in the position, but that wasn’t the case with Ratliff.

“We saw the results of eight months of his supervision of the activities in the city and his responsiveness to the council directives and things of that nature,” said Warren.

Another factor Warren said went into this process, at least for him, was having someone already familiar with the current projects going on in the city.

“With Westwin, with a lot of the other economic development things going on at the FISTA. It’s a good time to have someone here that’s grounded, that’s been involved in those discussions,” Warren stated.

Along with firefighter pay increases, city road improvements, and resources for the animal welfare Ratliff said he wants to focus on stream lining the city’s operations through technology.

“I would like to see, and I’m going to spearhead the city being more automated,” added Ratliff. “We could use software and technology as tools to make us a more efficient government. We could do that. Some of those fixes are pretty easy and we could do that right now.”

According to both officials, the city will soon start the process of looking for a full-time City Attorney.

