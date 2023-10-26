Expert Connections
Man caught on camera vandalizing crucifix

Someone snapped the arms of the crucifix outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. (WCVB, VICTORIA SALVATIERRA, CNN)
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
BOSTON (WCVB) - Video shows a person swinging from the broken crucifix outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston’s South End.

The video was taken around 6:15 Tuesday night, just moments after eyewitnesses say the same individual broke off the arms of the statue of Jesus.

All morning long Wednesday, parishioners and neighbors in the South End were stopped in their tracks by the sight of the destruction.

“Hugely disappointing to see this,” one passerby said.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese says they have no information regarding why someone would take such action, and they are working with the Cathedral to assess the damage.

Work has begun to repair the crucifix, as Boston police officers remained on scene Wednesday.

Police said an individual has been arrested in connection to this vandalism, but so far they have not been identified and there’s no answer yet as to why this happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

