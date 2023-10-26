Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mattel releases doll collection based on comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’

Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.
Mattel releases "Ted Lasso" x Barbie Collection.(Mattel)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Beloved AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso is joining Barbie land.

On Tuesday, Mattel released its new “Ted Lasso” x Barbie Collection, featuring characters from the 11-time Emmy-winning Apple TV Plus series.

Fans can bring home a Barbie version of coach Lasso with his signature blue tracksuit and aviator glasses, or bring home team owner Rebecca Welton and influencer Keeley Jones. Both dolls feature stylish satin outfits and retail for $50.

The collection is available at the Mattel Shop.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Veterans Home leadership no longer employed following investigation
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home