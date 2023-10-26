Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Multiple cold fronts this weekend bring chilly air to Texoma | 10/26 AM

Cold air arrive in Texoma this weekend.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! The rain is officially out of our viewing area, and we are in store for a beautiful late October day. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with light southern winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

While conditions will be calm today, multiple cold fronts are in the forecast this weekend. Cold front number one will roll through the area midday tomorrow, and this front will keep afternoon highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for rain associated with this front, but most will remain dry. Saturday will have temperatures once again reach the 60s, but widespread rain will return to the area. Some lightning and thunder may be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Cold front number two will roll in early Sunday morning, and this front will bring COLD air to the area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Sunday, but strong northern winds gusting up to 40 mph will bring the wind chill values (feel-like temperatures) into the low 30s. This will be the coldest Texoma has got so far this fall, so it’s time to break out the jackets! Sunday will also be a rainy day with widespread rainfall expected across Texoma. This rain will continue overnight into early Monday morning.

Temperatures will rebound a bit next week with afternoon highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and 50s on Wednesday. We will see dry conditions settle in after Monday with lots of sunshine in the forecast for next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center
Teen bags rare and abnormal deer
Altus teen bags rare ‘cactus buck’
The incident is currently under investigation, according to ODOC
Death at Lawton Correctional Facility, ODOC confirms
The Bernardo Mills Law will go into effect on November first, and if you fail to move over, you...
New Oklahoma law holds motorists accountable for failing to move for emergency vehicles
Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.
Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

Latest News

Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
A cold front will start to push further south tonight making it’s presence known through...
Turning colder heading into the weekend | 10/26PM
Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
Cold and rainy weekend ahead | 10/27 AM
Rain will end overnight, Thursday will be a warm and muggy day
Rain will end overnight, Thursday will be a warm and muggy day | 10/25PM