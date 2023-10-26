Multiple cold fronts this weekend bring chilly air to Texoma | 10/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! The rain is officially out of our viewing area, and we are in store for a beautiful late October day. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with light southern winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

While conditions will be calm today, multiple cold fronts are in the forecast this weekend. Cold front number one will roll through the area midday tomorrow, and this front will keep afternoon highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for rain associated with this front, but most will remain dry. Saturday will have temperatures once again reach the 60s, but widespread rain will return to the area. Some lightning and thunder may be possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Cold front number two will roll in early Sunday morning, and this front will bring COLD air to the area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Sunday, but strong northern winds gusting up to 40 mph will bring the wind chill values (feel-like temperatures) into the low 30s. This will be the coldest Texoma has got so far this fall, so it’s time to break out the jackets! Sunday will also be a rainy day with widespread rainfall expected across Texoma. This rain will continue overnight into early Monday morning.

Temperatures will rebound a bit next week with afternoon highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday and 50s on Wednesday. We will see dry conditions settle in after Monday with lots of sunshine in the forecast for next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.