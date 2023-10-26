OSBI investigating another death at Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - OSBI is investigating yet another death at the Comanche County Detention Center.

During the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, CCDC inmate Keith Bradley was found dead, according to OSBI.

The State Chief Medical Examiner now has possession of the body and will determine the cause of death.

OSBI said this is still an ongoing investigation at this time.

This new investigation joins two other investigations OSBI is conducting on deaths taking place at the Detention Center.

The deaths of those inmates took place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, respectively.

Another death at the Detention Center took place earlier that same month on Aug. 16.

In that instance, three inmates were seen on surveillance video knocking inmate Matthew Jones to the ground and dragging him into a cell after which he was reported unresponsive.

Jones later died from his injuries.

