Salvation Army says supplies reaching ‘critical level,’ seeking donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Salvation Army of Lawton say they’re seeing more need for their services than years before and they need your help to make sure no one goes without this Holiday season.

Salvation Army officials say in the last two months, they’ve provided 4,200 meals, and around 530 meals a week.

Adding that they’re already seeing more demand than last, and trends suggest it’ll only get worse.

While a spokesperson says so far they’ve been able to keep up, their supplies are reaching a critical level.

“We’re blessed in the sense that the Salvation Army has been able to meet that need, at least on some level,” said Lawton Salvation Army Corps Officer, Raymond Pruitt. “If it’s nothing more than a few cans of soup, we’ve been able to do that. But what we don’t want to happen, what we don’t ever want to happen, is get to the point where we don’t have anything...We have to turn them away, and that’s not something that we wanna do.”

If you’d like to help out the Salvation Army, they’re accepting both monetary and food donations.

To get started, visit their website at salvationarmylawton.org.

