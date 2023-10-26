Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Stitt speaks on OK business, legal battles, school vouchers during LEDC luncheon

The luncheon was held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Oct. 25.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation kept the community updated on the area’s improvements and ongoing efforts during its annual luncheon.

The luncheon was held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Oct. 25.

There, attendees heard economic data points from Lawton and around the nation and Governor Kevin Stitt was in attendance as this year’s guest speaker.

He spoke about many topics including his goal to make Oklahoma a Top Ten State, a goal LEDC leaders wish to align with.

Other topics Stitt hit on were the current legal battles the state is facing regarding Native American reservations and taxes, as well as the school voucher plan that was signed into law earlier this year.

If you would like to watch Governor Stitt’s full remarks, you can watch Part 1 above and Part 2 below.

