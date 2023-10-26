Turning colder heading into the weekend | 10/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a very pleasant day! Highs reached the 80s for all locations but do not expect the warm and dry weather to stick around. A cold front will start to push further south tonight making it’s presence known through southwest Oklahoma counties during the mid-morning hours. As of 4PM, the frontal passage is located just south of the Kansas/ Nebraska border.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s NW to the upper 60s SE. In wake of the front, we’re looking at gusty north winds in the upper 20s with sustained winds at 10 to 15mph. As the front does push southeast a few isolated showers may develop along the front.

All day long skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s for places like Altus, Lawton and Duncan. Mid 70s for Wichita Falls (about a 20-degree drop compared to high temperatures this Thursday).

Saturday morning will start in the low 50s and high temperatures wont rise that much, only into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers lingering. Some lighting and potentially small hail can also be expected during the day. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, a reinforcing shot of cold air pushes in. This will bring morning temperatures on Sunday into the mid 30s with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. North winds at 15 to 25mph sustained, gusting into the upper 30s, will create wind chill values in the 20s and 30s across the area. A cold rain is expected on Sunday with the frozen precipitation looking to stay northwest of our area.

Monday morning will start in the low 30s but wind chills will be in the 20s so the layers will be needed for the kiddos heading to school and the adult who are returning to work. Monday afternoon will warm into the mid 20s with more clouds south, sunny skies north.

The sun continues to shine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Below-average temperatures will continue through the middle of next week but the overall daytime highs will warm. Upper 40s on Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday, upper 50s Thursday. Morning temperatures over these days will start in the mid 20s, if not colder.

Have a great Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.