Two in Anadarko booked on trafficking charges

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Anadarko Police say reports of suspicious activity led them to make a drug bust.

Kayla Parker and Toriano Holcomb are both behind bars in the Caddo County Jail, facing charges of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.

According to a post on social media by Anadarko Police, they say numerous reports were made about suspicious activity at a house on East Sunset Circle.

They were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, and during the execution of that warrant, police say they found methamphetamine, cocaine and over 500 individual fentanyl pills.

Parker and Holcomb were both arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday.

They both face up to life if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.